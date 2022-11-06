Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas

One of today s true superstars, Midler takes center stage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Her smash concert extravaganza is an electrifying mix of music, comedy and spectacle that toured before sold out audiences in the USA. It features glitzy sets and outlandish costumes, a sizzling band called the Sexy Harlettes and Delores Delago.
|Bette Midler
|Herself
|Lynn Mabry
|Vocalist
|Carol Hatchett
|Harlette
|Melanie Taylor
|Harlette
|Rhae Ann Theriault
|Harlette
|Michelle Foreman
|Showgirl
