Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

One of today s true superstars, Midler takes center stage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Her smash concert extravaganza is an electrifying mix of music, comedy and spectacle that toured before sold out audiences in the USA. It features glitzy sets and outlandish costumes, a sizzling band called the Sexy Harlettes and Delores Delago.

Cast

Bette MidlerHerself
Lynn MabryVocalist
Carol HatchettHarlette
Melanie TaylorHarlette
Rhae Ann TheriaultHarlette
Michelle ForemanShowgirl

