It's a new day for the Gaither Vocal Band! This exciting musical celebration, filmed before an enthusiastic live audience at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, offers a DVD debut of the group's brand new, all-star lineup featuring the voices of: Michael English, Wes Hampton, Mark Lowry, David Phelps and Bill Gaither...plus wonderful guest performances by The Isaacs and Jason Crabb.