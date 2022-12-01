Better Dead

Not Available

A documentary concerning the harrowing effects of drugs misuse. An undramatised documentary which shows, without script or actors, the harrowing effects of drugs misuse. Young addicts tell of their experiences and sequences show them injecting drugs. "Talking heads" and "fixing" shots are linked by glimpses of the post-mortem examination conducted on the body of a young female addict. These point the question posed by the title of the film. The film ends on a note of optimism which is conveyed in vision and sound by two young people who have been cured of their addiction. The film endeavours to show the indignity and degradation which drug abuse causes. It does so starkly and honestly. There is no commentary.