If you like Swiss chocolate and enjoy climbing, you will love this film. Showcasing footage from some of Switzerland most prominent bouldering areas, this film captures the beauty and mystique that has made Switzerland a top bouldering destination. Featuring the area’s classic problems and many first ascents and repeats of the area’s hardest problems. Climbers Paul Robinson, Chris Webb Parsons, and others fill this movie with non-stop action packed footage. Better than Chocolate comes with bonus footage including additional boulder problems, outtakes, and more!