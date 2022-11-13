Better Things To Do

Not Available

Every day we make choices that ripple out and change the course of our lives. Alice (Katana Kombat) learns the concrete reality of this truism when a strange force compels her to repeat the same day over and over again, taking her on a wild ride through life's bizarre possibilities. With the help of her free-spirited best friend Molly (Jane Wilde), Alice explores the variety of options presented to her. Whether it's helping a stranger find her way home or sleeping with her boss, Alice uses the strange power to indulge her wildest impulses and cast off the chains of her boring day to day life.