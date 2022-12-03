Betty Becomes a Maid

Not Available

Margaret is the older and Betty the younger of two sisters. Their brother Jack brings a young unmarried millionaire friend to spend a few days with them. Margaret gets in line for the young visitor and warns Betty not to be too presumptuous, for Betty has the advantage in winsomeness. In order to give her sister every change, Betty plays waitress. Jack's friend is so smitten with the pretty maid, that he can see nothing else. Margaret loses, Betty wins. Her identity is made known and the young fellow proposes there and then, the father's consent is gained and Margaret joins in with all the rest offering congratulations.