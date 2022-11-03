Betty Blowtorch: And Her Amazing True Life Adventures

Not Available

For two years, filmmaker and music video director Anthony Scarpa followed the all-girl punk rock band Betty Blowtorch, documenting their ferocious sound and dangerously low-tech pyrotechnic shows, unaware of the turmoil and tragedy that he will ultimately capture. From their near rise to the top of the major labels, to their ultimate sad end, this critically-acclaimed rock n roll tragedy features the band Betty Blowtorch, as well as other rockers such as Duff McKagan (Guns N Roses, Velvet Revolver), Vanilla Ice, Dez Cadena (Black Flag), Jennifer Finch (L7), Kevin Baldes (LiT), and many others.