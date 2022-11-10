1986

Betty Blue

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 8th, 1986

Studio

Gaumont

Betty Blue, a mentally unbalanced and sexually aggressive free spirit who becomes involved with Zorg, a repairman moonlighting as a writer. The two engage in a variety of sexual encounters, and grow more passionate toward each other. Betty finds Zorg’s book and is aggressively supportive; over time, her instability begin to catch up with her, leading to a grisly and shocking conclusion.

Cast

Béatrice DalleBetty
Gérard DarmonEddy
Beth PattinsonLisa
Clémentine CélariéAnnie
Jacques MathouBob
Vincent LindonRichard le jeune policier

