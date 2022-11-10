Betty Blue, a mentally unbalanced and sexually aggressive free spirit who becomes involved with Zorg, a repairman moonlighting as a writer. The two engage in a variety of sexual encounters, and grow more passionate toward each other. Betty finds Zorg’s book and is aggressively supportive; over time, her instability begin to catch up with her, leading to a grisly and shocking conclusion.
|Béatrice Dalle
|Betty
|Gérard Darmon
|Eddy
|Beth Pattinson
|Lisa
|Clémentine Célarié
|Annie
|Jacques Mathou
|Bob
|Vincent Lindon
|Richard le jeune policier
View Full Cast >