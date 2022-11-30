Not Available

Enjoy Betty Boop cartoons digitally restored to their original theatrical brilliance with crisp images, clear sound and stunning visuals. "Betty Boop: Her Wildest Adventures" (2004) collects 10 full-length, carefully hand-picked cartoons, including footage deleted to accommodate television that had not been seen for 50 years. Includes "You're Not Built that Way," "Training Pigeons," "Pudgy Takes a Bow-Wow," "Pudgy Picks a Fight," "My friend the Monkey," "Baby Be Good," "A Language All My Own," "A Little Soap and Water," "Not Now," and "We Did It."