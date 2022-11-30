Not Available

Betty Boop: Her Wildest Adventures

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Enjoy Betty Boop cartoons digitally restored to their original theatrical brilliance with crisp images, clear sound and stunning visuals. "Betty Boop: Her Wildest Adventures" (2004) collects 10 full-length, carefully hand-picked cartoons, including footage deleted to accommodate television that had not been seen for 50 years. Includes "You're Not Built that Way," "Training Pigeons," "Pudgy Takes a Bow-Wow," "Pudgy Picks a Fight," "My friend the Monkey," "Baby Be Good," "A Language All My Own," "A Little Soap and Water," "Not Now," and "We Did It."

    Cast

    Images