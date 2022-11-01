Not Available

According to the Mayan Prophecies humanity has always stood Between 2 Worlds: The Old World of technology, money, power and control and the New World of peace, love, unity, harmony and balance with nature. These prophecies assign humanity the task of balancing these two worlds before the end of the Mayan cycle in 2012. Between 2 Worlds is a film that reveals the secret of the Gregorian calendar, which was codified after the "Doctrine of Discover", which assume that the Christian Church had the power to take any land owned by non-Christian peoples. So the Doctrine of Discover led right into the codification of the calendar, allowing to the method to control people for economic and political measure of time.