The 2018/19 Margaret Tait Award commission by Alberta Whittle. Whittle’s film seeks to challenge conditions of racialised abjection and find new methods for refusal. A chief linkage is the sonic cosmologies found in Kamau Brathwaite’s research on ‘tidalectics’, and Christina Sharpe’s work on The Weather. Sharpe positions The Weather as a lens to understand the inescapable conditions within the afterlife of slavery, while Brathwaite’s theories of ‘tidalectics’ expose the performativity of sound, revealing memories of transoceanic life.