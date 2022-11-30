Between Earth and Sky

Not Available

Li Yang Village, which has been hunting for a living since ancient times, has been banned from hunting because of the changes of the times, and is about to face relocation for various reasons. The few remaining traditional hunters, Qin Lang and Shi Bo, are determined to stay because of guarding and inheriting. The difference of villagers' values and family crisis, inner persistence and self-entanglement ... After a series of difficult and contradictory events, everything finally returned to the original calm.