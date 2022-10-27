1956

Between Heaven and Hell

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Release Date

October 10th, 1956

Studio

20th Century Fox

Sam Gifford remembers : In prewar years he was an arrogant southern cotton plantation owner, married to the daughter of a colonel. At the beginning of the war he was mobilized with his National Guard unit as a sergeant. Came the day when, revolted by the cowardice of his lieutenant, who had fired at his own men, he hit him. Downgraded, he was sent to a disciplinary battalion. Sam now discovers his new detachment, his new commanding officer, just another cowardly brute, Captain Waco Grimes. While in combat, Sam will gradually become closer to the privates, working-class people he used to despise. He will become another man, a better man.

Cast

Terry MooreJenny Gifford
Broderick CrawfordCapt. 'Waco' Grimes, CO Co.G
Buddy EbsenPvt. Willie Crawford
Robert KeithCol. Cousins
Brad DexterLt. Joe 'Little Joe' Johnson
Mark DamonPvt. Terry - Co. G

