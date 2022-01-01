Between the Buried and Me: Colors_LIVE

Not Available

Colors Live (stylized as Colors_LIVE) is the first video album from Between the Buried and Me, was released on October 14, 2008. The concert was filmed at the Rocketown in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, August 2, 2008. The album peaked at number 100 on the Billboard 200 chart. The band played two sets during the concert—the first included the band's 2007 Colors album in its entirety and the second was of previously released songs as voted by fans via a special website. The DVD includes both sets. The audio CD contains only the band's performance of Colors. The DVD is mixed in Dolby Stereo, contrary to the most current live releases which make heavy use of surround sound. There is a slideshow on the DVD including photography from David Shaw and Eric Dale; both photographers took all photography for the CD and DVD.