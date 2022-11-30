Not Available

Between the Frames is the story of an exceptional relationship between a teacher and a young generation of actors brought up in his creative workshop. Five years after graduation from university, the main characters return to see themselves from the side and try to catch what is happening between the frames. The story is told by ex-students while they are watching behind-the-scenes archives of their student performance The Cabaret and reflecting upon the years that have passed. In the center of the story stands a teacher as a life-turning figure for each of the characters.