Not Available

Between The Peaks is an expedition documentary that combines the spirits of adventure and volunteering. In 2013 three friends set out to climb Mt. Aconcagua, in Argentina, then travel north to Alaska's Denali, and volunteer in every country they passed through on the way. Along with their journey, the guys found themselves stranded on unforgiving beaches, venturing up volcanic cloud forests, exploring the mysteries of the Amazon jungle, crossing borders without documentation, and fighting a whiteout snowstorm above 20,000ft. But they would also encounter unforgettable cultural experiences and discover a new appreciation for a simpler life. This is a film that shows it is possible for anybody to follow their dreams and pursue their passions while making a difference along the way.