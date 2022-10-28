Not Available

Beur sur la ville

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Miroir Magique

25-year-old Khalid Belkacem has failed at everything: college education, summer camp instructor's permit, driver's license, and even his BCG. He never expected to become the first "positive discrimination" member of the police force. But as his mother says: "That's France for you! A country where everyone has a chance."

Cast

Issa DoumbiaMamadou Seydou Koulibaly
Sandrine KiberlainDiane Dardenne
Josiane BalaskoMamie Nova
Gérard JugnotBrigadier Gassier
Roland GiraudLe préfet Flaubert
François-Xavier DemaisonPicolini

