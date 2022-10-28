Beur sur la ville

25-year-old Khalid Belkacem has failed at everything: college education, summer camp instructor's permit, driver's license, and even his BCG. He never expected to become the first "positive discrimination" member of the police force. But as his mother says: "That's France for you! A country where everyone has a chance."
|Issa Doumbia
|Mamadou Seydou Koulibaly
|Sandrine Kiberlain
|Diane Dardenne
|Josiane Balasko
|Mamie Nova
|Gérard Jugnot
|Brigadier Gassier
|Roland Giraud
|Le préfet Flaubert
|François-Xavier Demaison
|Picolini
