Not Available

Director of the Year Will Ryder blends classic TV with hardcore sex in a hilariously dirty parody as Ellie Mae & Jethro start a Hollywood talent agency right in the mansion. When gorgeous actresses strip naked & have sex for their "audition," Granny & Uncle Jed head back home fearing Beverly Hills is too fast paced. Even Mr. Drysdale & Miss Jane get in on the filthy good action. Best comedy of the year!