Beverly Hills Cop

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paramount

Tough-talking Detroit cop Axel Foley heads to the rarified world of Beverly Hills in his beat-up Chevy Nova to investigate a friend's murder. But soon, he realizes he's stumbled onto something much more complicated. Bungling rookie detective Billy Rosewood joins the fish-out-of-water Axel and shows him the West Los Angeles ropes.

Cast

Judge ReinholdDet. William 'Billy' Rosewood
John AshtonDet. Sgt. John Taggart
Ronny CoxLt. Andrew Bogomil
Paul ReiserJeffrey
Gilbert R. HillInsp. Douglas Todd
Lisa EilbacherJeannette 'Jenny' Summers

Images