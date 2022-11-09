Beverly Hills Cop

Tough-talking Detroit cop Axel Foley heads to the rarified world of Beverly Hills in his beat-up Chevy Nova to investigate a friend's murder. But soon, he realizes he's stumbled onto something much more complicated. Bungling rookie detective Billy Rosewood joins the fish-out-of-water Axel and shows him the West Los Angeles ropes.
|Judge Reinhold
|Det. William 'Billy' Rosewood
|John Ashton
|Det. Sgt. John Taggart
|Ronny Cox
|Lt. Andrew Bogomil
|Paul Reiser
|Jeffrey
|Gilbert R. Hill
|Insp. Douglas Todd
|Lisa Eilbacher
|Jeannette 'Jenny' Summers
View Full Cast >