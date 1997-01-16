1997

Beverly Hills Ninja

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 1997

Studio

Motion Picture Corporation of America

Haru, an orphaned American who washes ashore in Japan and is mistaken for the great White Ninja of legend. Raised among the finest Ninjas, Haru grows strong and big - very big. With the grace of all Three Stooges rolled into one body, Haru is an embarrassment to his clan. But when a beautiful blonde pleads for his help, Haru is given one dangerous, disastrously funny chance to prove himself.

Cast

Nicollette SheridanAllison Page / Sally Jones
Robin ShouGobei
Nathaniel ParkerMartin Tanley
Chris RockJoey
Soon-Tek OhSensei
Keith CookeNobu

View Full Cast >

Images