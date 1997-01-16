Beverly Hills Ninja

Haru, an orphaned American who washes ashore in Japan and is mistaken for the great White Ninja of legend. Raised among the finest Ninjas, Haru grows strong and big - very big. With the grace of all Three Stooges rolled into one body, Haru is an embarrassment to his clan. But when a beautiful blonde pleads for his help, Haru is given one dangerous, disastrously funny chance to prove himself.
|Nicollette Sheridan
|Allison Page / Sally Jones
|Robin Shou
|Gobei
|Nathaniel Parker
|Martin Tanley
|Chris Rock
|Joey
|Soon-Tek Oh
|Sensei
|Keith Cooke
|Nobu
