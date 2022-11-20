Beverly Kills

Not Available

Whacked-out, muscle-bound, cross-dressing actor Beverly Jackson has been rejected for a role in Pride Playhouses nude theatrical production of "Balls Out." Furious, Beverly decides to form a diabolical cult of revenge! Meanwhile, back at the Playhouse, adorable employee Shane falls right into the arms of Ray, a lighting designer, and the two are swept into Beverly's bizarre scheme. Featuring lots of cuties, a hot romance and a twisted drag queen, you are guaranteed loads of laughs with this riotous comedy from the twisted mind of filmmaker Damion Dietz.