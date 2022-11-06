Not Available

It’s ten o’ clock, do you know who your children are slaughtering? God fearing parents are in a panic as their children mysteriously disappear! Little do they know that the only thing worse than their children disappearing would be them coming back! After the youngsters of Tromaville fall under the ruthless control of a cult leader, they turn on their parents with gruesome results. Cannibalism, Parenticide and heartstopping gore explode from the screen in a movie that dares you to breed! Don't miss the last ten gut-wrenching minutes, which have made Beware! Children at Play a modern day classic! This exclusive DVD release features a director’s commentary, introduction by Troma President and creator of the Toxic Avenger, Lloyd Kaufman, and it comes to you in an uncensored director’s cut! Beware, you may never look at your children the same way again!