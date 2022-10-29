Not Available

Vrindavanam is the home of retired headmaster Thulasidharan Pillai and is family. Their upstairs is given for rent to four youths. They create continues troubles in Thulasidharan's life. They do not give the rent and adding to his woes Thulasidharan's daughter Meera falls in love with one of them. Sunny, Omanakkuttan, Gautam, and Dominic are the four friends who are clever and at the same time lazy. They are so cunning and selfish. Meanwhile they become part of an issue which makes their life in that place difficult. Hence they decided to abandon that place and proceeds on a trip to Pondicherry where they could meet their friend Oommen. The following intriguing and humorous events are plotted in 'Beware of Dogs'.