Duck is a Karate student who is in a predicament with furthering his studies in Japan. He manages to get an offer from a business man under the condition he kills Tiger, however Duck refuses to go against Karate vows and regulations. Little did he know that trouble is brewing and his spouse would get kidnapped in order to threaten him into the deal. With the assistance of his master they manage to save Duck's spouse and he gets rewarded with a bursary to complete his studies.