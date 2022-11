Not Available

This tragic drama is based on the ballet by famed composer Manuel De Falla. A young woman is caught between the violent struggle of two rival suitors who love her passionately. Candelas (La Polaca) is pursued by kind-hearted Antonio (Antonio Gades) and the evil diablo Diego (Rafael Cordova). Lucia (Morucha) is the cryptic gypsy fortune teller, with Fernando Sanchez Polack as Caldelas' beloved father.