Beyblade: The Movie - Fierce Battle

Not Available

The Blade Breakers goes on a nice vacation, but are followed by an annoying kid named Daichi who wants a rematch from a humiliating defeat earlier. Tyson Granger decides to ignore Daichi, but they finally have their rematch on a boat with limited space. Meanwhile, an organization called the Shadow Bladers are intent on destroying the world using their Dark Bit-Beasts. After they capture Daichi and Strata Dragoon, the Dark Bit-Beast possess Daichi and use him for world domination. It's up to Tyson, Max, Ray and Kai to rescue Daichi and prevent the Shadow Bladers from destroying the world.