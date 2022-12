Not Available

A tragic comedy of the era of stagnation, a time of prosperity of "blat" and telephone law. The main character of the picture is put in charge of the warehouse and they want to make him their own person in order to use him for selfish interests: to give someone something for the gang, to arrange someone, to allocate someone a car, all on acquaintance, all to "their" people. After all, it is not for nothing that people say: we will count our own people.