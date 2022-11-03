Beyoğlu Piliçleri

Not Available

Suleyman works at a gas station. One of his customers Kenan, who is a businessman, asks him to be his bodyguard. Suleyman is in love with Oya. Kenan wants to prevent their marriage and makes a plot with his brothel girl Cicek. Cicek has an affair with Suleyman and Kenan takes their photos. As Oya sees the photos, she leaves her job. Kenan gets her to work for his relative Leman who is a tailor. Suleyman quits his work and searches for Oya though without success. Oya gets to know about Leman and Kenan's evil plans and she gets seized on her attempt to escape. Cicek informs Suleyman about Oya's whereabouts. Everybody gets organized to save her and they succeed. Cicek shoots Leman and Kenan at the expense of her own life.