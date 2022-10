Not Available

Live at Roseland: Elements of 4 is a live DVD concert film by American R&B recording artist, Beyoncé Knowles. It was directed by Knowles, Ed Burke and Anthony Green, and was executively produced by Knowles. The DVD was filmed during her 4 Intimate Nights with Beyoncé concert, which was held at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City in August 2011. It was released exclusively through Walmart stores in the United States on November 21, 2011.