Beyoncé: The Beyoncé Experience Live

  • Music
  • Documentary

Sony Music Entertainmant

The Beyoncé Experience Live is a live DVD by American R&B singer Beyoncé Knowles that was released in the US on November 20, 2007[1] and was released on November 26 in the UK.[2] It was shot in Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, on September 2, 2007 during her worldwide tour The Beyoncé Experience. The DVD features guest appearances from rapper Jay-Z on "Upgrade U" and former Destiny's Child mates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland on "Survivor".[3] For one night only on November 19, 2007 the show was shown in theaters across the U.S. BET aired an edited version of the concert on Thanksgiving day

Beyoncé Knowles

