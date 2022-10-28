Beyonce: I Am...World Tour

Not Available

108 shows, 78 cities, 32 countries, 6 continents, 1.1 million fans. Beyoncé’s I Am... World Tour captures concert footage from numerous shows edited into one extraordinary concert. Weaved into this concert are highlights that give a rare glimpse into the dynamic and personal world of this multi-faceted icon. As a bonus is a behind-the-scenes documentary entitled Mic and a Light. I Am... World Tour Blu-ray captures not only an unforgettable performance from the superstar singer and entertainer, but showcases her astonishing talent as a filmmaker, director and producer.