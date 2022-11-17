Not Available

Beyoncé: I Am... Yours An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas

  • Documentary
  • Music

Filmed at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, this extraordinary concert features performances of over 30 songs from Beyoncé’s three multi-platinum solo releases, Destiny’s Child catalog and a few surprises. This amazing concert includes the #1 hits, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” “If I Were A Boy,” “Halo,” “Sweet Dreams” and showcases a gut-wrenching performance of “That’s Why You’re Beautiful.” Included on "I AM... YOURS An Intimate Performance At Wynn Las Vegas," is a biographical storytelling woven between many songs and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. "I AM... YOURS An Intimate Performance At Wynn Las Vegas" is Beyoncé’s first live CD and fans can also consider the release a greatest hits collection.

