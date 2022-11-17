Beyoncé: I Am... Yours An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas

Not Available

Filmed at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, this extraordinary concert features performances of over 30 songs from Beyoncé’s three multi-platinum solo releases, Destiny’s Child catalog and a few surprises. This amazing concert includes the #1 hits, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” “If I Were A Boy,” “Halo,” “Sweet Dreams” and showcases a gut-wrenching performance of “That’s Why You’re Beautiful.” Included on "I AM... YOURS An Intimate Performance At Wynn Las Vegas," is a biographical storytelling woven between many songs and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. "I AM... YOURS An Intimate Performance At Wynn Las Vegas" is Beyoncé’s first live CD and fans can also consider the release a greatest hits collection.