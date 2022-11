Not Available

Barbara Hulanicki will always be remembered for BIBA, the shop that changed the face of UK fashion in the 1960s and 70s. A phenomenon in the truest sense of the word, BIBA would leave an indelible mark on the minds and wardrobes of the customers who ventured through its doors. Following its closure in 1976, many have attempted to reproduce the magic. All have missed the key ingredient: the involvement of its creator, Barbara Hulanicki.