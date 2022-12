Not Available

Pilot JP Schulze and filmmaker Louis Cole set off to circumnavigate the world in a single-engine, 1974 Cessna T210L airplane named Balloo. They had 90 days to complete the journey, and as they traveled they met people from many different cultures and asked them - is what divides us greater than what brings us together? This is their journey: Beyond Borders, the film. 'THE MOST-WATCHED GENERAL AVIATION EVENT OF THE DECADE.'