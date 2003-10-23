2003

Beyond Borders

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 23rd, 2003

Studio

Mel's Cite du Cinema

Beyond Borders is an epic tale of the turbulent romance between two star-crossed lovers set against the backdrop of the world's most dangerous hot spots. Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie stars as Sarah Jordan, an American living in London in 1984. She is married to Henry Bauford son of a wealthy British industrialist, when she encounters Nick Callahan a renegade doctor, whose impassioned plea for help to support his relief efforts in war-torn Africa moves her deeply. As a result, Sarah embarks upon a journey of discovery that leads to danger, heartbreak and romance in the far corners of the world.

Cast

Angelina JolieSarah Jordan
Clive OwenNick Callahan
Teri PoloCharlotte Jordan
Linus RoacheHenry Bauford
Noah EmmerichElliott Hauser
Yorick van WageningenSteiger

View Full Cast >

Images

14 More Images