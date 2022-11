Not Available

In a sequel of sorts to the documentary Elvis' Memphis, the filmmakers journey far beyond Graceland to visit other historic sites key to the biography of the legendary hit maker. The tour makes stops at Elvis's two-room shack birthplace in Tupelo, Miss.; the Priceville Cemetery, where his stillborn twin brother, Jessie, is buried; his old schools; the Grand Ole Opry, where he performed only once; the Gracelands Too; and more.