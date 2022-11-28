Beyond Emoji

Not Available

Every day, we send each other 7 billion emoji worldwide. Although we can no longer imagine our everyday communications without those colourful little icons, we don't know all that much about the Unicode Emoji Committee, the committee - consisting of representatives of large tech companies, such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft - in California, which decides what emoji are, or are not, included in our keyboards. Backlight got a foot in the door. What does the future of our communication look like?