Beyond Love

Anna & Marina are in love and decide they want a baby. Stefano & Tony are their best friends. When the ladies have an argument over who will carry the baby, the guys are caught in the middle. Stefano suggests that Marina sleep with a man, but she angrily dismisses it and disappears. Stefano then goes to extreme measures to raise the money for artificial insemination in hopes of repairing the friendship. The arguments and quarrels lead them to the hospital, where they realize their own mistakes and face the consequences of their behavior.