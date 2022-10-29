Not Available

Fifty years have passed since the beginning of the Vietnam War. The politics and casualties are history yet deep scars remain between those who served and those who fought a different war at home. In Missoula, Montana, a mysterious graffiti peace symbol inflamed the enduring animosity, dividing a community for decades. Through the courageous acts of a Vietnam veteran and a peace advocate, BEYOND THE DIVIDE illuminates a path to healing old wounds and demonstrates authentic peacebuilding. The story inspires audiences to take courageous first steps to reach beyond polarization in search of what unites us instead of what divides us.