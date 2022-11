Not Available

Among college football's most colorful figures, Woody Hayes coached Ohio State for 28 years and amassed an impressive record. This profile of the beloved coach, created for public television, relives his tenure through film footage and interviews. Players Archie Griffin and Rex Kern, rival coach Bo Schembechler, Hayes's niece Anne Hayes Hoyt, golfer and friend Jack Nicklaus and others discuss the larger-than-life coach's enduring legacy.