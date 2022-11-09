Not Available

"Beyond the Lights" is the story of Noni Jean, a hot new award-winning artist who is primed for superstardom. But not all is what it seems, and the pressures cause Noni to nearly fall apart - until she meets Kaz Nicol, a promising young cop and aspiring politician who’s been assigned to her detail. Drawn to each other, Noni and Kaz fall fast and hard, despite the protests of their parents who urge them to put their career ambitions ahead of their romance. But can Kaz's love give Noni the courage to find her own voice and break free to become the artist she was meant to be?