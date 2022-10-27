Not Available

Beyond the Memories

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

C&I Entertainment

Kanna Seto lost her childhood friend Haruta in a car accident when she was a freshman in high school. Carrying the emotional pain from that incident throughout her life, Kanna is still wounded as an adult. Kanna then meets Roku Akazawa, who also carries a painful experience from his past. When Roku was an elementary school student, a girl who was with him got into an accident and died. Because of that incident, Roku carries a heavy sense of guilt. When they meet, time, frozen since that day, begins to tick again.

Cast

Masami NagasawaKanna Seto
Masaki OkadaRoku Akazawa
Kengo KoraKazue Haruta
Chizuru IkewakiManami Sakuraba
Aoi NakamuraToshikuni Mayama
Yuki FurukawaKiyomasa Komine

View Full Cast >

Images