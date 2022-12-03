Not Available

A water crisis has California in headlines across the country, but the untold story is that a water shortage is dogging all of the states in the Colorado River Basin. Beyond the Mirage: The Future of Water in the West reveals new technologies and challenges old ideas through interwoven stories that connect the Colorado snowpack to the bright lights of Las Vegas; presents the challenges facing and competition between the desert cities of Arizona, California and Nevada and potential solutions being developed in Israel and China.