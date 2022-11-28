Beyond the Silence of the Sea

Not Available

The documentary covers the entire maritime sector, its significance and contribution in the development in a country. Evergreen Media traveled from Karachi to Gadani, to Ormara to Gawadar ports, life of Creeks area, Fisheries, Shipyards, boarded the national flag carriers and landed at naval combat ships. The voyage unfolds the simple and straightforward steps to the prosperity of several nations. The marine sector plays a vital role in the economy of a country though it is seldom visible in everyday life and thus continues to be undervalued. Maritime activities are essential to trade and prosperity. They underpin our quality of life by facilitating the safe, reliable and low cost movement of foodstuffs, consumer goods and raw materials.