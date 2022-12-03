Beyond The Spectrum - Maussan's UFO Files

Not Available

Watch his story unfold as we recount his rise as a journalist covering some of the most controversial UFO events seen across Mexico in history. Jaime Maussan started his career in journalism at some of the highest profile news agencies in Mexico, including 60 minutes and TV Azteca. His ambition and powerful desire to tell stories at a feverish pace led to the creation of his own news reporting agency Tercer Milenio which still has a growing base of over 2 million viewers a week internationally.