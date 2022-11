Not Available

"Beyond the Summit" chronicles the 2000 Mt. Everest Environmental Expedition sponsored by Gateway & Inventa. Witness the cleanup of over 40 years of expedition garbage on top of the worlds highest peak. See also the record breaking 11th summit of Apa Sherpa, the expedition's Sherpa Leader. This Documentary also includes historical footage of the past 40 years of the human attempt to reach the roof of the world.