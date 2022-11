Not Available

A walking area, work in the tailor’s workshop, a modest meal, an everyday dose of medications taken under the control of medical personnel, an extremely crowded cell – it is a day like every day. No needless words. A moving story of Russian prisoners who have been put into a psychiatric hospital to serve their sentences. It was filmed in Chernyakhovsk (Kaliningrad Oblast) and Syczowce (Smolensk Oblast).