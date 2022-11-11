Beyond Utopia: Changing Attitudes in American Architecture

Not Available

In 1982, at the height of the postmodernist adventure in architecture we visit 4 practices: Robert Venturi and Denise Scott Brown, Frank Gehry, Michael Graves and Peter Eisenman – all protégés of Philip Johnson. These innovators rejected the European modernism of Mies and Corbusier in search of alternative directions. Since then their work has made architectural history and has influenced many young architects. Philip Johnson comments throughout the film. The architects show us and discuss their buildings of the time on location and in their offices.