Bezhin Lug is a Soviet film famous for having been suppressed and believed destroyed before its completion. It tells the story of a young farm boy whose father attempts to betray the government for political reasons by sabotaging the year's harvest, and the son's efforts to stop his own father to protect the Soviet state, culminating in the boy's murder and a social uprising. (from http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bezhin_lug)