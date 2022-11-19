Not Available

Sometimes you know you've just met your new best friend. Meet Julia and John. Both with recent breakups, it seems like destiny has brought them together. Unfortunately, John meets Julia while pretending to be gay in order to pick up chicks. His plan backfires when he discovers he really likes her. Forced to come clean, John tells her the truth but Julia is devastated that he lied and refuses to speak to him. Will Julia admit that she's crazy about him and forgive him? Or will cupid miss the mark and end this budding romance? Find your new best friend or fall in love...or maybe both?